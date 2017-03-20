David Bowie's Former Home And Piano Up For Sale [News]
The Central Park apartment that David Bowie and his wife Iman lived in from 1992 to 2002 has been listed for the bargain price of $6.5 million, and it comes with one of the late music legend's Yamaha baby grand pianos.
