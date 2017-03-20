David Bowie's Former Home And Piano Up For Sale [News]

The Central Park apartment that David Bowie and his wife Iman lived in from 1992 to 2002 has been listed for the bargain price of $6.5 million, and it comes with one of the late music legend's Yamaha baby grand pianos. The Central Park apartment that David Bowie and his wife Iman lived in from 1992 to 2002 has been listed for the bargain price of $6.5 million, and it comes with one of the late music legend's Yamaha baby grand pianos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.