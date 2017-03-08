Camasa Skip Enge centers life around creativity
Skip Enge's 41st art show, "The Soft Machine," is currently on display at the Second Story Gallery through March 25. Enge is showing watercolors with an industrial edge in the Second Story Gallery at the Camas Public Library, 624 N.E. Fourth Ave. "The Soft Machine," opened with a reception for the artist March 3. Keyboardist Brad Jensen provided ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camas-Washougal Post-Record.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC