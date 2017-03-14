BoDeans, Dave Barnes, Cathy Richardson Band and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces an intimate show with Milwaukee-bred rock band BoDeans , renowned Nashville-based singer/songwriter Dave Barnes, the return of the Cathy Richardson Band with Maisie Bull and more. English keyboardist and violinist Eddie Jobson cofounded the band UK, has been a member of several other progressive rock bands and is noted for his use of synthesizers.

