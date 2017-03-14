BoDeans, Dave Barnes, Cathy Richardso...

BoDeans, Dave Barnes, Cathy Richardson Band and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces an intimate show with Milwaukee-bred rock band BoDeans , renowned Nashville-based singer/songwriter Dave Barnes, the return of the Cathy Richardson Band with Maisie Bull and more. English keyboardist and violinist Eddie Jobson cofounded the band UK, has been a member of several other progressive rock bands and is noted for his use of synthesizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC