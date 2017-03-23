At the Drive-In Make Up for Lost Time at NYC Show
In September 2000, post-hardcore band At the Drive-In released their third full-length studio album, the critically acclaimed and highly influential Relationship of Command -- and just six months later, the band decided to call it quits. Now, 17 years later, they've regrouped for a new album, in.ter a.li.a , and a fan-frothing tour, which stopped at New York's Terminal 5 on March 22. The show was somewhat of a do-over, as the Texas band had canceled what was supposed to be their triumphant NYC return right before showtime last June at the same venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC