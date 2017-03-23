At the Drive-In Make Up for Lost Time at NYC Show

In September 2000, post-hardcore band At the Drive-In released their third full-length studio album, the critically acclaimed and highly influential Relationship of Command -- and just six months later, the band decided to call it quits. Now, 17 years later, they've regrouped for a new album, in.ter a.li.a , and a fan-frothing tour, which stopped at New York's Terminal 5 on March 22. The show was somewhat of a do-over, as the Texas band had canceled what was supposed to be their triumphant NYC return right before showtime last June at the same venue.

