ARW at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham

Yesterday Read more: Nottingham Evening Post

ARW, featuring former Yes members Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman - on tour together for the first time in 27 years - were at Royal Concert Hall with their show An Evening Of Yes Music & More Tour. Words and photos by Kevin Cooper The recently formed ARW showed a packed Royal Concert Hall last night that with a combined age of 202, they still have plenty of inspiration and innovation left in them to entertain this eager crowd.

