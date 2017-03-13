All pictures from rockstarimages.co.uk

Calling all the ageing prog rockers - you missed a phenomenal show last night at the BIC when ex-Yes band members Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin left the nearly full theatre stamping their feet and whistling for more. The combined age of the three front men may be over 200 years but they've not lost any of the charm or muscle in banging out the classic Yes songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.