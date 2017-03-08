Adrenaline Mob: New Drummer Jordan Cannata [News]
Drummer Mike Portnoy quit the band in June 2013 because of the scheduling conflicts. Jordan's passion for banging on things with chopsticks has never been stronger and he is ready to take on the world with the Mob.
