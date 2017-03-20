2017 Rock Hall profiles: Yes inductio...

2017 Rock Hall profiles: Yes induction an overdue tribute to a prog rock pioneers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Cleveland.com

"No, I don't think so,'' said guitarist and composer Rabin, who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in New York City on Friday, April 7, along with several other current and former members of Yes . The question that prompted the Negative Nancy response: Do you think the ceremonies, which always have the inductees teaming up to play a few of their biggest hits, will mean a reunion tour? "I don't envision that in the very near future,'' said White, reached at his Seattle home in a separate interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC