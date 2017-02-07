Yes brings Album Series Tour to The M...

Yes brings Album Series Tour to The Mahaffey

The legendary band Yes will bring its acclaimed Album Series Tour to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m., at The Mahaffey, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Among the world's most influential, ground-breaking, and respected progressive rock bands, Grammy Award winning Yes has sold nearly 40 million albums in a career that has thus far spanned more than four decades.

