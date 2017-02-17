Vangelis - Delectus

Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, better known as Vangelis, has already made his mark on the music and film industries with the critically acclaimed and Academy Award-winning soundtrack to the movie Chariots of Fire . Yet, as the expansive new 13-disc box set Delectus demonstrates, Vangelis' catalog runs much deeper than one would suspect.

