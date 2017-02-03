Updates and other random Rush stuff

Rush and Yes fans were treated to some big news last Friday when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will have the honor of inducting Yes into the Rock Hall at the April 7th ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York. The members of Yes that will be inducted are Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Rick Wakeman, Steve Howe, Alan White, Tony Kaye, Trevor Rabin and Chris Squire - whose wife Scottie will be accepting on her late husband's behalf.

