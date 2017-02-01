Tributes paid to Deke Leonard, guitarist of legendary band... 1

The Llanelli -born musician, who had recently returned to live in the town with long-time partner Mary, made his name with the South Wales rock band who performed a mixture of West Coast psychedelia, progressive rock, and blues, and were renowned for their extend jams during live performances. Additionally, Deke was an accomplished writer, starting by writing sleeve notes for Man albums, before going onto to write for music magazines, and latterly a series of critically-acclaimed autobiographical books, including Rhinos, Winos and Lunatics; Maybe I Should've Stayed in Bed?; The Twang Dynasty; and Maximum Darkness: Man on the Road to Nowhere.

