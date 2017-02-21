Tim Bowness - Lost In The Ghost Light
Singer-songwriter Tim Bowness' fourth solo album is an ambitious affair. It's a concept album in which a fictitious 1970s classic rock musician reflects on his life and career, and covers themes of fame, ageing and the fear of being made irrelevant by younger and more vital acts.
Read more at Where Worlds Collide.
