This Hollywood couple might have just blown every other stupid baby name out of the water
Two Hollywood parents have just introduced their new baby to the world with what can only be described as the most alarming name ever invented. Amber Tamblyn and David Cross, stars of 127 Hours and Arrested Development respectively, are either pulling our collective leg or have genuinely lost their minds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC