Thinking Plague - Hoping Against Hope
The notion of progressive rock often suggests the melding of rock with some elements of jazz or jazz fusion, due to extended song forms and an emphasis on instrumental prowess. Thinking Plague sets itself apart from most other arty rock bands in that it draws from other areas outside of rock to forge its identity, primarily in the extended composition techniques often associated with classical.
