The Time Is Now for Making Your Claim to Be David Bowie's Lovechild

If you think you could be David Bowie's lovechild, you should make your case now. The lawyers handling the late singer's affairs have enforced a deadline for claims from those who might be entitled to a piece of his $100 million fortune, placing a notice in the Times newspaper with a hard date of May 4. Bowie only had two children, but he was admittedly promiscuous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law Professor Blogs Network.