The Art of Synth Soloing: Caped Wonder Rick Wakeman
Is there a bigger star in all of prog-rock than Rick Wakeman? It is estimated that he has sold more than 50 million albums across his solo career, never mind about that band he used to play in. Fleet fingered, flamboyant, funny, and given to excess , Mr. Wakeman has created a body of work that has influenced so many of us keyboardists.
