Tempest to perform at Palms Playhouse in Winters

Thursday

As new owners continue to reshape the Palms Playhouse in downtown Winters - finding a balance between preserving the music venue's history and embracing the future - a number of acts have returned to pack the house. The latest in the lineup is west coast's original Celtic rock band Tempest, scheduled to perform on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Since forming in 1988, Tempest has delivered a globally-renowned hybrid of high-energy Folk Rock fusing Irish reels, Scottish ballads, Norwegian influences and other world music elements.

