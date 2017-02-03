Tempest to perform at Palms Playhouse in Winters

As new owners continue to reshape the Palms Playhouse in downtown Winters - finding a balance between preserving the music venue's history and embracing the future - a number of acts have returned to pack the house. The latest in the lineup is west coast's original Celtic rock band Tempest, scheduled to perform on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. Since forming in 1988, Tempest has delivered a globally-renowned hybrid of high-energy Folk Rock fusing Irish reels, Scottish ballads, Norwegian influences and other world music elements.

