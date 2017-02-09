Teen Shredder Li-sa-X Releases Video for Title Track from Debut EP
Teen shred phenom Li-sa-X has released a preview of the title track from her debut EP, Serendipity , and it's streaming below. The track, written by Li-sa-X, was released today, February 8, worldwide in 119 countries to mark the Japanese shred guitarist's 12th birthday.
