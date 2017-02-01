Steve Morse and John Petrucci Discuss the Important of Guitar Practice
One of the great things about the NAMM show is seeing famous musicians reconnect with one another. Reverb.com helped facilitate a reunion when they got Deep Purple's Steve Morse and Dream Theater's John Petrucci together to talk about the importance of guitar practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.
