Steve Hackett's latest: melodies from...

Steve Hackett's latest: melodies from a migrant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NorthJersey.com

Steve Hackett's latest: melodies from a migrant The guitarist, who performs on Feb. 17 in Newark, will release "The Night Siren" on March 24. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k8iMmP Steve Hackett's current tour features the progressive rock guitarist-singer performing material from his upcoming new solo album and from the last record he performed on as a member of Genesis . "The first track on 'Wind & Wuthering' was about the Scottish Rebellion, and I found myself revisiting that idea on the new album," he said, referring to the Genesis track "Eleventh Earl of Mar" and the new song "In Another Life."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,115 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC