Steve Hackett's latest: melodies from a migrant The guitarist, who performs on Feb. 17 in Newark, will release "The Night Siren" on March 24. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k8iMmP Steve Hackett's current tour features the progressive rock guitarist-singer performing material from his upcoming new solo album and from the last record he performed on as a member of Genesis . "The first track on 'Wind & Wuthering' was about the Scottish Rebellion, and I found myself revisiting that idea on the new album," he said, referring to the Genesis track "Eleventh Earl of Mar" and the new song "In Another Life."

