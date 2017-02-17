RECORDING: Gong Expresso Feat. Gong Alumni Francois Causse, Benoit...

Gong alumni Francois Causse, Benoit Moerlen and Hansford Rowe join HRIII guitarist Julien Sandiford for the recording of the new album by Gong Expresso. Hansford Rowe's HRIII merges with Gong Expresso! Gong alumni Francois Causse, Benoit Moerlen and Hansford Rowe join HRIII guitarist Julien Sandiford for the recording of the new album by Gong Expresso titled Decadence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.