Real School of Rock helps theatrical one

Friday Feb 3

Local music students may find all those hours of practicing pay off when they find themselves playing live on a West End stage. The Musical Box , near Alderminster, just outside Stratford, who for 11 years have taught children music they want to play in a fun way - particularly contemporary and rock music - have been asked to put forward students to audition for hit musical The School of Rock.

