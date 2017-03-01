Pay equity to get 'jump-start' from agreement
Terra Nova rest home employee Kristine Bartlett with her supporters during their demonstration outside the Court of Appeal in Wellington in 2014. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell.
