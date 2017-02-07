New Album from Doors Guitarist Robbie Krieger Features Jackson Browne, Tommy Shaw & More

Due February 17, Krieger's In Session album features contributions from Jackson Browne , Styx 's Tommy Shaw , former Yes keyboardist Tony Kaye , Zombies keyboardist Rod Argent, actor William Shatner and Geoff Downes , keyboardist for the Buggles , Yes and Asia . Former King Crimson and Asia singer/bassist John Wetton , who died January 31, also appears on one track.

