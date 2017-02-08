Legendary musician Rick Wakeman brand...

Legendary musician Rick Wakeman brands Diss Post Office closure plan an 'absolute disgrace'

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Diss Today

Legendary musician and former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has backed the fight to keep Diss Crown Post Office open - branding the proposal an "absolute disgrace." The Post Office is seeking retail partners for 37 of its branches, including the premises in Market Place, which it says will secure its services in communities around the UK for the long term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Diss Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC