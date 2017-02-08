Legendary musician Rick Wakeman brands Diss Post Office closure plan an 'absolute disgrace'
Legendary musician and former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman has backed the fight to keep Diss Crown Post Office open - branding the proposal an "absolute disgrace." The Post Office is seeking retail partners for 37 of its branches, including the premises in Market Place, which it says will secure its services in communities around the UK for the long term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diss Today.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC