Jane Fryer: How is Rick Wakeman still alive?
JANE FRYER: Rocker Rick Wakeman's wild lifestyle led to three heart attacks and four wives and he lost 42 friends last year, so how is he still alive? Rick Wakeman is enormous. Six foot three - and sort of half-man, half-hairy-walrus-in-a-wig, with a huge fleshy face, gigantic nostrils and impressive girth Rick Wakeman is enormous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC