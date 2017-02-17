Jane Fryer: How is Rick Wakeman still alive?

JANE FRYER: Rocker Rick Wakeman's wild lifestyle led to three heart attacks and four wives and he lost 42 friends last year, so how is he still alive? Rick Wakeman is enormous. Six foot three - and sort of half-man, half-hairy-walrus-in-a-wig, with a huge fleshy face, gigantic nostrils and impressive girth Rick Wakeman is enormous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.