Happy Birthday Tony Iommi! 15 Awesome...

Happy Birthday Tony Iommi! 15 Awesome Songs Black Sabbath Legend Is NOT Known For

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Groong

On this day, February 19, 2017, one of the greatest guitarists ever, the father of metal, the master of riffage, the one and only Iron Man, Tony Iommi, turns 69! We heartily congratulate Mr. Iommi and would like to celebrate this day with a special rundown of some less-known, but still awesome tunes featuring Tony Iommi! Mythology were an English blues rock band based in Carlisle that formed in early 1967. The band featured future Black Sabbath founding members Tony Iommi and Bill Ward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC