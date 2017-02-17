Happy Birthday Tony Iommi! 15 Awesome Songs Black Sabbath Legend Is NOT Known For

On this day, February 19, 2017, one of the greatest guitarists ever, the father of metal, the master of riffage, the one and only Iron Man, Tony Iommi, turns 69! We heartily congratulate Mr. Iommi and would like to celebrate this day with a special rundown of some less-known, but still awesome tunes featuring Tony Iommi! Mythology were an English blues rock band based in Carlisle that formed in early 1967. The band featured future Black Sabbath founding members Tony Iommi and Bill Ward.

