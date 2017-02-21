Flying Machines perform debut album at Old Market Tavern

UK BAND Flying Machines will take their debut album on tour with a show at the Old Market Tavern, Cardiff on February 22. Flying Machines play emotive and dramatic music, drawing upon influences as diverse as jazz, pop, progressive rock and metal to create an utterly unique and modern sound. Formed by guitarist Alex Munk in 2014, Flying Machines feature young musicians that have impacted the UK jazz scene.

