Flying Machines perform debut album at Old Market Tavern
UK BAND Flying Machines will take their debut album on tour with a show at the Old Market Tavern, Cardiff on February 22. Flying Machines play emotive and dramatic music, drawing upon influences as diverse as jazz, pop, progressive rock and metal to create an utterly unique and modern sound. Formed by guitarist Alex Munk in 2014, Flying Machines feature young musicians that have impacted the UK jazz scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC