Festival fraudster avoids jail sentence

A FESTIVAL organiser has avoided a prison sentence after he defrauded HM Revenue and Customs out of almost A 99,000 for a concert which failed to take place. Brian Davies organised a three-day event supposedly featuring the Scots-born former Marillion frontman Fish, rockers Nazareth and other acts in the grounds of Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire in August 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.