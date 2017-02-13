Feature / Just NowAll hands on deck: Why Kylver are bringing back conceptual prog rock

Kylver guitarist Jonny Scott meets Prog to talk Lovecraft, translating their music for the stage and the weighty concept of their new album Think of instrumental concept albums and you might find yourself gazing wistfully back to the 70s heyday of symphonic rock. Taking their cues from orchestral programme music, Camel's The Snow Goose and Bo Hansson's Lord Of The Rings and Watership Down were all 'inspired by' literary fiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.