Feature / Just NowAll hands on deck: Why Kylver are bringing back conceptual prog rock
Kylver guitarist Jonny Scott meets Prog to talk Lovecraft, translating their music for the stage and the weighty concept of their new album Think of instrumental concept albums and you might find yourself gazing wistfully back to the 70s heyday of symphonic rock. Taking their cues from orchestral programme music, Camel's The Snow Goose and Bo Hansson's Lord Of The Rings and Watership Down were all 'inspired by' literary fiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metal Hammer.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC