Ex-Yes singer Jon Anderson says since band's Rock Hall induction was announced, "people wave at me"
After being eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for more than 20 years, Yes finally will be welcomed into the institution at an April 7 ceremony in Brooklyn, New York. Original Yes frontman Jon Anderson tells ABC Radio that he's "obviously very excited" about the honor, while revealing that since receiving the happy news, he's noticed a change in the way people react to him when he's out in public.
