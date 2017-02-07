Ex-Genesis Guitarist Steve Hackett Re...

Ex-Genesis Guitarist Steve Hackett Returns with New Album, a oeThe Night Sirena

Due March 24, The Night Siren features Hackett accompanied by musicians and singers from several different countries - including the U.S., Israel, Palestine and Iraq - and exotic, multi-ethnic sounds. Hackett says the new album "represents a bird's eye view of the world of a musical migrant ignoring borders and celebrating our common ancestry with a unity of spirit."

