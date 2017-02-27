David Bowiea s lawyers issue notice f...

David Bowiea s lawyers issue notice for a secret heirsa

DAVID BOWIE: Anyone who believes they have the right to inherit a portion of his estate, including any secret love children, will have two months to present their claims Lawyers for late rock icon David Bowie have asked any secret heirs who might lay claim to his $100 million fortune to come forward. Anyone who believes they have the right to inherit a portion of his estate, including any secret love children, will have two months to present their claims, after a notice was placed in British newspaper The Times on Saturday.

