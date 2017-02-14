BF Adventure goes coast to coast with new cycling fundraiser

Volunteers Alex Brown and Peter Woods, event entrant Bernadette Snow and volunteer Samantha Thomson prepare to get on their bikes Whether you're a pedal-pushing pro or a lycra-clad learner, Penryn adventure charity BF Adventure and the Royal Navy and Royal Marine Charity have announced fundraising rides to cater for you. The group has announced its inaugural Coast to Coast cycle series, offering three distances of 38 miles, 60 miles and 100 miles, to suit cyclists of all levels.

