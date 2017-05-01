Today in Music News 1.5.17

Today in Music News 1.5.17

8 hrs ago

President Obama is hosting a "farewell grown up party" at the White House tomorrow, and the unofficial list of performers is pretty impressive. The administration has yet to confirm rumors of Bruce Springsteen , Paul McCartney and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam to entertain the star-studded event.

