The Egg Announces Three New Concerts

ENTER THE HAGGIS Saturday, May 6, 8pm $34* With their signature Celtic-rock sound and instrumentation of bagpipes over a powerhouse rhythm section, the Canadian band returns to The Egg in support of their latest album Broken Arms . CARL PALMER'S ELP LEGACY Saturday, May 20, 8pm $38 A drummer's drummer, Carl Palmer anchored the legendary Emerson, Lake & Palmer, as well Asia, Atomic Rooster and the Crazy World Of Arthur Brown.

