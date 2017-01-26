The Crazy World of Arthur Brown Set t...

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown Set to Launch First US Tour Since 1969 Next Month

Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

The "God of Hellfire" himself, Arthur Brown , will be bringing his band The Crazy World of Arthur Brown across the pond next month for its first U.S. tour in more than 45 years. The British psychedelic group's first stateside trek since 1969 gets underway February 15 in Los Angeles and is plotted out through a February 24-25 stand in Austin, Texas.

