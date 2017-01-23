Stick Men, featuring two King Crimson mainstays, headed to Brick by Brick
It's been too many years since King Crimson performed in San Diego, but fans of the pioneering English progressive-rock band have some cause for solace. Stick Men, the neo-power-trio that features Crimson mainstays Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, is headed to town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC