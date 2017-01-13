Rock Legend Steve Hackett Releases Ne...

Rock Legend Steve Hackett Releases New Album 'The Night Siren', 3/24

Guitar virtuoso and rock legend, Steve Hackett , releases his latest album The Night Siren on March 24, 2017 through InsideOut Music . As implied in the title, The Night Siren is a wake-up call... the warning of a siren sounding in this era of strife and division.

