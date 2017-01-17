Rock legend Rick Wakeman to travel from Diss area to pick up hall of fame award
He is a rock legend who played in an influential band and who also has fully immersed himself in community life in the Diss area. And now keyboardist Rick Wakeman is preparing for a fresh accolade - being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his part in the prog rock band Yes.
