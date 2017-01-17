Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction for legendary YES keyboardist and Scole resident Rick Wakeman
He will be inducted as part of the band's 'Union' tour line-up. Other inductees in 2017 include ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam and Tupac, and the ceremony will take place in Brooklyn, New York, on April 7. Wakeman initially said he would not attend the ceremony, but changed his mind after the Hall of Fame agreed to present a posthumous award to the wife of former bandmate Chris Squire.
