Rick Wakeman Won't Be Attending Yes' Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Rick Wakeman has confirmed that he will not be on hand for Yes ' long-awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame . "I have no idea if there will be any sort of reunion," Wakeman says via his official web site , "but whatever happens under no circumstances will I be any part of it neither will I be attending."

