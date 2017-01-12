Pain of Salvation return with 'In the Passing Light of Day' out today, Jan 13th
Swedish progressive rock/metal innovators Pain of Salvation are releasing their much anticipated new album "In the Passing Light of Day" via InsideOut Music. LOS ANGELES - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Returning to their much praised heavier sound, Pain of Salvation is once again poised to shake the progressive world to its core with their syncopated rhythms, glorious melodies, and intensely personal themes.
