Owner of a Change of Heart: Rick Wakeman Says He Now Will Attend Yesa Rock Hall Induction
Ex- Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman says he's decided to take part in this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in April after all. Shortly after the Rock Hall announced last month that Yes had been chosen for induction, Wakeman declared in an online post that he wasn't going to attend the event.
