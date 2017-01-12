Legendary Guitarist Adrian Belew Announces Massive Spring 2017 North American Tour

Legendary guitarist Adrian Belew, best known for his work with King Crimson, Frank Zappa and David Bowie, as well as his own critically acclaimed solo work, is happy to announce his Spring 2017 North American tour! A celebration of Adrian's massive body of work past, present, and future! The tour, which spans across 23 US States and 3 Canadian Provinces, starts on February 28 in Vienna, VA. Adrian is touring with his Power Trio featuring Julie Slick on bass and drummer Tobias Ralph, both virtuoso musicians.

