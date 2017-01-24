King Crimson @ Jazz Fest in Rochester

King Crimson @ Jazz Fest in Rochester

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Nippertown!

Tickets for the Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 24 & 25 are already on sale, although there's been no official announcement yet regarding who might be performing, except for Chaka Khan , who postponed her originally scheduled performance from last summer's SPAC fest due to a stint in rehab. On the other hand, the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival - which takes place from June 23-July 1 - has announced that Robert Fripp will lead King Crimson into the Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall at 8pm on Friday, June 30 - the week following SPAC's jazz fest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Progressive-Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV Nov '16 GGabrielK 1
News Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07) Oct '16 Shelly 2
News Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16) Feb '16 Mitt s Dog Crate ... 1
News David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16) Jan '16 cinbad 54
Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 VOTUM 1
See all Progressive-Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC