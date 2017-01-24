King Crimson @ Jazz Fest in Rochester
Tickets for the Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 24 & 25 are already on sale, although there's been no official announcement yet regarding who might be performing, except for Chaka Khan , who postponed her originally scheduled performance from last summer's SPAC fest due to a stint in rehab. On the other hand, the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival - which takes place from June 23-July 1 - has announced that Robert Fripp will lead King Crimson into the Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall at 8pm on Friday, June 30 - the week following SPAC's jazz fest.
