King Crimson - Cirkus: The Young Person's Guide to King Crimson Live
The venerable British progressive rock powerhouse King Crimson has issued many compilations over the course of their history to better help fans understand the unique periods of the band's career and the wide range of personnel that have served in the group during their nearly fifty year history. The sole constant in the group is founder and guitarist Robert Fripp and he chose the selections on this album with help of producer David Singleton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jazz & Blues Music Reviews.
Add your comments below
Progressive-Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|Guitarist/singer Greg Lake of Emerson, Lake and...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How and why Jaguar designed an electric SUV
|Nov '16
|GGabrielK
|1
|Three questions with Debbie Harry... (Jun '07)
|Oct '16
|Shelly
|2
|Daevid Allen Weird Quartet - Elevenses (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Mitt s Dog Crate ...
|1
|David Bowie dead at 69: His sex life bent the r... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cinbad
|54
|Votum and the producers of Opeth and Katatonia ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|VOTUM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Progressive-Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC