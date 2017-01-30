King Crimson and Asia frontman John Wetton dies aged 67

John Wetton, the lead singer and bassist for progressive rock supergroup Asia, who had hits with Heat of The Moment and Only Time Will Tell , has died aged 67. Wetton was best known for appearing in a number of bands in the 1970s and 1980s, including Uriah Heep and Roxy Music. The musician's long-time bandmate and friend Geoff Downes confirmed Wetton died after a "long and tenacious battle" with cancer as he led tributes following his death on Tuesday.

