Journey coming to Upstate NY after entering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Journey will perform at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Progressive rock band Asia will open the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Blue Cross Arena Box Office. Prices are $35, $45, $65 and $85, plus fees.

